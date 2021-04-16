© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Refuse Mandated Vaccinations, Get Ready To Say NO!
Follow
8
Share
Report
580 views • April 16, 2021
This video presented by Jerry Day first aired in May 2020 and applies even more Today
This video and documents are 'opinions not legal advice'
The documents mentioned are available as highlighted below
VACCINE CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE
https://freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/VaccinationNotice_v3.doc
REFUSAL OF VACCINES
https://freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/RefusalOfVaccination3.doc
REFUSAL OF MEDICAL TESTING
https://freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/NoConsentForMedicalTesting.doc
Further resource available:
https://freedomtaker.com/
mRNA is an operating system. The shot programs you. Windows666
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
This video and documents are 'opinions not legal advice'
The documents mentioned are available as highlighted below
VACCINE CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE
https://freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/VaccinationNotice_v3.doc
REFUSAL OF VACCINES
https://freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/RefusalOfVaccination3.doc
REFUSAL OF MEDICAL TESTING
https://freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/NoConsentForMedicalTesting.doc
Further resource available:
https://freedomtaker.com/
mRNA is an operating system. The shot programs you. Windows666
https://www.brighteon.com/468d658e-5780-4f37-8432-d819345c68b6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.