© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
mRNA is an operating system. The shot programs you. Multiply VAERS numbers by 100.
Follow
6
Share
Report
175 views • April 12, 2021
Source: High Impact Blogs/HighImpactFlix: https://youtu.be/By8nsv1FvCA
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
People who are ignorant enough to be injected with an experimental vaccine that accelerates the generation of highly contagious super strains in their own bodies are walking biological time bombs and a threat to society.
It turns out the nefarious globalists needed a way to accelerate their bioweapons development schedule, so they used the vaccine to transform billions of human beings into bioweapons factories churning out deadly mutations.
Doctors according to Harvard Pilgrim reports notify 1% of adverse reactions to VAERS
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
People who are ignorant enough to be injected with an experimental vaccine that accelerates the generation of highly contagious super strains in their own bodies are walking biological time bombs and a threat to society.
It turns out the nefarious globalists needed a way to accelerate their bioweapons development schedule, so they used the vaccine to transform billions of human beings into bioweapons factories churning out deadly mutations.
Doctors according to Harvard Pilgrim reports notify 1% of adverse reactions to VAERS
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.