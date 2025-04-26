© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALERT! 15-Smart Cities Underway! Psychological & Material Prep for draconian NWO 15-min Smart City boundaries & portals! Edmonton is Canada's first Smart City shown here - hidden in plain sight - scheduled for completion at end of summer. In US, young Hegseth was chosen for Dept. of Defense as one unaware of these criminal violations, in progress, of We The People. Who will advise Trump to prohibit and condemn 15-min NWO Smart Cities? SEE ALSO: https://www.brighteon.com/1974b1c3-eb65-4241-a379-6325a7c6026d and : https://www.brighteon.com/b252380b-d6f8-49a4-915b-e427e10a8336