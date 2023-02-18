Canada Imposing Illegal 15-Min Cities! NWO-complicit Edmonton City Council activating subversive policies of unelected WEF... All Canadian city councils complicit with unelected WEF must be quickly exposed, dismantled and replaced with Freedom-loving Canadian Patriots! Say "NO" to 15-min cities! Say "NO!" to WEF-complicit city councils!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.