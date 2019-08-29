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The song "ODE TO RENE CAISSE" by Huckleberry is a tribute to Rene Caisse and Essiac tea for cancer patients. This video also presents a very brief overview of what Essiac tea is. The Essiac Circle of Friends, or "ECO Friends" for short, provides information, videos and high-quality organic herbs to make Essiac tea.
To find out more about our Essiac tea herbs visit our website at https://essiac-tea.org.
"Ode to Rene Caisse" song by Huckleberry
To Listen to Huckleberry's "Essiac Serenade" instrumental: https://www.brighteon.com/41e90876-4fe3-4e4d-952e-aeea43b54b95
Listen to more original tunes by Huckleberry here on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/huckleberrymusic/home
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