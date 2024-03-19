Create New Account
"Ode to Rene Caisse" song and "Essiac Serenade" by Huckleberry
Essiac Circle of Friends
This video is the background music for our original Essiac Tea informational videos.  There is no narration, just pictures.   This music was composed and produced by Huckleberry from North Idaho in remembrance of nurse Rene M. Caisse, a true health freedom hero. 

You can hear other original songs by Huckleberry on ReverbNation:   https://www.reverbnation.com/sonicbloomband9/songs

healthessiacteacancer remedycancer teaessiac teahealth tearene caisseessiac serenade

