2022 Blessed Happy Hanukkah! Expect Miracles! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the Light of the World! (Celebrate With Us, How To Light Menorah see link in Description, No legalism do your Best ) mirrored

Happy Blessed Hanukkah! We pray your Hanukkah is a blessed one and filled with many miracles in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACHS name and all according to the HOLY TRINITY’S will in Heaven, Amen! For YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH is the light of the world and during the time of Hanukkah we also celebrate his conception, for there could be no birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH without HIS conception. HalleluYAH!

Prophecy 42: The celebration of Hanukkah comes, for all those who observe the celebration, expect miracles once again, for I am the LIGHT that will light your path in darkness!

Prophecy 134: This Hanukkah you rejoice as you have been taught, that it is MY conception. Am I not your YAHUSHUA, your MASHIACH, your GUIDING LIGHT?

Prophecy 149 There would not have been a miracle birthday on earth without the pregnancy of MY virgin birth mother. Let US—let ME see celebration for 8 days on Hanukkah and be in the sukkah, again! Continue to honor your MESSIAH & MY HEAVENLY FATHER YAHUVEH & THE PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH, WHO sent ME to replace the Old Blood Covenant (Heb 8:13). It was a foreshadow of what was to come. And when I came, it was time to say, "It is finished!” (Jn 19:28-30).

2 Macc. 1:944 Keep the Festival of Booths in the month of Kislev

2 Macc. 10:1-9 It happened that on the same day on which the sanctuary had been profaned by the foreigners, the purification of the sanctuary took place, that is, on the twenty-fifth day of the same month, which was Kislev. They celebrated it for eight days with rejoicing, in the manner of the Festival of Booths, remembering how not long before, during the Festival of Booths, they had been wandering in the mountains and caves like wild animals… They decreed by public edict, ratified by vote, that the whole nation of the Jews should observe these days every year. Such then was the end of Antiochus, who was called Epiphanes.

