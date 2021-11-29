© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Easy way To Light The Menorah (simple, also tea lights can be used) For blessed Hanukkah! Please join anytime! No Legalism here. Messianic Jewish Amightywind Ministry (mirrored)
Follow
12
Share
Report
42 views • November 29, 2021
this is a mirrored video
[1] First, light the Shamash ONLY and then say the Hanukah Blessings directly below. [2] After the blessings, light/kindle the Hanukah candles/wicks for that night & read or sing Hanerot Hallalu (below) [3] Last, sing Maoz Tsur -- Rock of Ages (also below -- you may read it, if you do not know the melody).
To kindle the Hanukah lights for the Menorah for each night, you "start and end on the right side". You start (by adding the candles, counting up the days) on the right side, then from there you "light from the left" (counting down the days) until you end at the right side.
Begins: Sunday Night November 28 2021
Ends: Monday Night December 6 2021
Days to take off work: None
To learn more about Hanukkah and to light the candles with us, please click below to go to our Hanukkah page:
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hanukkahteaching.html
I'm Messianic Jewish
Please visit https://amightywind.com
****
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm
*****
1) CANDLE BLESSING:
Ba-rucha-tah Adonai E-lo-hei-nu, Mel-ech ha-olam,
Blessed are you O YAHUVEH our God, king of the universe,
Asher kideshanu be-mitzvotav,
Who has sanctified us by his Word,
ve-tzivanu le-hadlik ner shel Chanukah.
and instructed us to kindle the Chanukah lights.
Al Ha-Nissim
2) RECITED ALL EIGHT NIGHTS:
Ha-ne-roth hal-la-lu, a-nach-nu mad-li-kin al ha-nis-sim,
We kindle these lights on account of the miracles,
v’al hat-shu-oth v’al ha-nif-la-oth she-o-see-ta la-avo-tei-nu,
the deliverances and the wonders which You worked for our ancestral fathers,
al y’de ko-ha-ne-cho, hak-k’do-shim. V’chol sh’-mo-nath y’may
by means of Thy holy priests. During all the eight days of
chanu-kah, han-ne-roth hal-lo-lu ko-desh; v’ain lo-nu r’shuth
Chanukah these lights are sacred, neither is it permitted us to make any profane use of them
l’hish-ta-mesh bo-hem el-lo lir-o-tom bil-vad. K’de l’ho-doth,
but we are only to look at them, in order that we may give thanks
L’shim-cha al ni-se-cho, v’al y’shu-o-se-te-cho, v’al nif-l’o-te-cho
unto Thy name for Thy miracles, thy deliverences and thy wonders.
Ba-ruch a-tah Adonai E-lo-hei-nu, Mel-ech ha-olam,
Blessed are you, O YAHUVEH, our God, king of the universe,
she-a-sa si-sim la-a-avo-tei-nu ba-ya-mim ha-hem ba-ze-man ha-zeh
Who performed wondrous deeds for our fathers in days of old at this season.
3) Last, sing MAOZ TSURE
sorry it is too long for this description. but you can obtain the song through the Amightywind Ministry website or by simply typing it in your search engine "Maoz Tsur" and you can see the song from there.
****
TO BE DONE ON THE FIRST NIGHT ONLY: Sing, Read, or Recite "SHEKEIYANU"
This recital can also be obtained through Amightywind website or a simple internet search.
Have a Great Happy Hanukkah! Blessings to you!
[1] First, light the Shamash ONLY and then say the Hanukah Blessings directly below. [2] After the blessings, light/kindle the Hanukah candles/wicks for that night & read or sing Hanerot Hallalu (below) [3] Last, sing Maoz Tsur -- Rock of Ages (also below -- you may read it, if you do not know the melody).
To kindle the Hanukah lights for the Menorah for each night, you "start and end on the right side". You start (by adding the candles, counting up the days) on the right side, then from there you "light from the left" (counting down the days) until you end at the right side.
Begins: Sunday Night November 28 2021
Ends: Monday Night December 6 2021
Days to take off work: None
To learn more about Hanukkah and to light the candles with us, please click below to go to our Hanukkah page:
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hanukkahteaching.html
I'm Messianic Jewish
Please visit https://amightywind.com
****
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm
*****
1) CANDLE BLESSING:
Ba-rucha-tah Adonai E-lo-hei-nu, Mel-ech ha-olam,
Blessed are you O YAHUVEH our God, king of the universe,
Asher kideshanu be-mitzvotav,
Who has sanctified us by his Word,
ve-tzivanu le-hadlik ner shel Chanukah.
and instructed us to kindle the Chanukah lights.
Al Ha-Nissim
2) RECITED ALL EIGHT NIGHTS:
Ha-ne-roth hal-la-lu, a-nach-nu mad-li-kin al ha-nis-sim,
We kindle these lights on account of the miracles,
v’al hat-shu-oth v’al ha-nif-la-oth she-o-see-ta la-avo-tei-nu,
the deliverances and the wonders which You worked for our ancestral fathers,
al y’de ko-ha-ne-cho, hak-k’do-shim. V’chol sh’-mo-nath y’may
by means of Thy holy priests. During all the eight days of
chanu-kah, han-ne-roth hal-lo-lu ko-desh; v’ain lo-nu r’shuth
Chanukah these lights are sacred, neither is it permitted us to make any profane use of them
l’hish-ta-mesh bo-hem el-lo lir-o-tom bil-vad. K’de l’ho-doth,
but we are only to look at them, in order that we may give thanks
L’shim-cha al ni-se-cho, v’al y’shu-o-se-te-cho, v’al nif-l’o-te-cho
unto Thy name for Thy miracles, thy deliverences and thy wonders.
Ba-ruch a-tah Adonai E-lo-hei-nu, Mel-ech ha-olam,
Blessed are you, O YAHUVEH, our God, king of the universe,
she-a-sa si-sim la-a-avo-tei-nu ba-ya-mim ha-hem ba-ze-man ha-zeh
Who performed wondrous deeds for our fathers in days of old at this season.
3) Last, sing MAOZ TSURE
sorry it is too long for this description. but you can obtain the song through the Amightywind Ministry website or by simply typing it in your search engine "Maoz Tsur" and you can see the song from there.
****
TO BE DONE ON THE FIRST NIGHT ONLY: Sing, Read, or Recite "SHEKEIYANU"
This recital can also be obtained through Amightywind website or a simple internet search.
Have a Great Happy Hanukkah! Blessings to you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.