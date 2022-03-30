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The Ancient Michigan Tablets
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411 views • March 30, 2022
Evidence from 30,000 unearthed ancient Minoan, Phoenician, Jewish artifacts in the US, kept hidden in museum vaults or in private collections, indicates America was visited by many old civilizations able to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5345049/Did-ancient-Greeks-sail-Canada.html
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https://www.theepochtimes.com/geneticist-traces-mysterious-origins-of-native-americans-to-middle-east-ancient-greece_831180.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature.2013.14213
https://www.greek-thesaurus.gr/Ancient-Greeks-influence-America.html
https://ancientamerica.com/missing-prehistoric-michigans-half-billion-pounds-of-copper/
https://www.science-frontiers.com/sf090/sf090a01.htm
https://greekhistoryandprehistory.blogspot.com/2019/03/beothuk-minoan-greek-tribe-of-indians.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1180497/
https://greekreporter.com/2012/04/21/researcher-claims-ancient-greeks-made-it-to-america-before-columbus/
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https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Copper_Complex
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https://eos.org/articles/miners-left-pollution-trail-great-lakes-6000-years-ago
https://queticosuperior.org/blog/prehistoric-copper-mines-and-long-human-history-earns-isle-royale-national-historic-designation/
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https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/community/ancient-native-copper-mines-on-isle-royale-named-national-landmark
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/archaeological-history-ancient-copper-mining.htm
https://anthrosource.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1525/aa.1901.3.4.02a00060
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Popular_Science_Monthly/Volume_19/September_1881/Ancient_Copper-Mines_of_Isle_Royale
https://grahamhancock.com/wakefieldjs1/
http://copperculture.homestead.com/
https://www.worldhistory.org/article/1078/on-the-ocean-the-famous-voyage-of-pytheas/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-42185-y
https://www.brighteon.com/554ba1c4-98f5-423c-bc12-fa7a15ec49c6
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5345049/Did-ancient-Greeks-sail-Canada.html
https://hakaimagazine.com/news/did-ancient-greeks-sail-to-canada/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/geneticist-traces-mysterious-origins-of-native-americans-to-middle-east-ancient-greece_831180.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature.2013.14213
https://www.greek-thesaurus.gr/Ancient-Greeks-influence-America.html
https://ancientamerica.com/missing-prehistoric-michigans-half-billion-pounds-of-copper/
https://www.science-frontiers.com/sf090/sf090a01.htm
https://greekhistoryandprehistory.blogspot.com/2019/03/beothuk-minoan-greek-tribe-of-indians.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1180497/
https://greekreporter.com/2012/04/21/researcher-claims-ancient-greeks-made-it-to-america-before-columbus/
https://ancientamerica.com/category/minoan/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Copper_Complex
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ancient-mines-on-lake-superior/
https://eos.org/articles/miners-left-pollution-trail-great-lakes-6000-years-ago
https://queticosuperior.org/blog/prehistoric-copper-mines-and-long-human-history-earns-isle-royale-national-historic-designation/
https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/02/4500-year-old-isle-royale-copper-mining-district-named-national-historic-landmark.html
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/community/ancient-native-copper-mines-on-isle-royale-named-national-landmark
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/archaeological-history-ancient-copper-mining.htm
https://anthrosource.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1525/aa.1901.3.4.02a00060
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Popular_Science_Monthly/Volume_19/September_1881/Ancient_Copper-Mines_of_Isle_Royale
https://grahamhancock.com/wakefieldjs1/
http://copperculture.homestead.com/
https://www.worldhistory.org/article/1078/on-the-ocean-the-famous-voyage-of-pytheas/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-42185-y
https://www.brighteon.com/554ba1c4-98f5-423c-bc12-fa7a15ec49c6
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