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Lake Superior ancient copper mines
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227 views • March 31, 2022
Evidence for ancient copper mining and trading in Lake Superior from 6,000 years ago.
30,000 unearthed ancient Minoan, Phoenician, Jewish artifacts in the US, kept in museum vaults or in private collections, indicate America was visited by many old civilizations able to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5345049/Did-ancient-Greeks-sail-Canada.html
https://hakaimagazine.com/news/did-ancient-greeks-sail-to-canada/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/geneticist-traces-mysterious-origins-of-native-americans-to-middle-east-ancient-greece_831180.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature.2013.14213
https://www.greek-thesaurus.gr/Ancient-Greeks-influence-America.html
https://ancientamerica.com/missing-prehistoric-michigans-half-billion-pounds-of-copper/
https://www.science-frontiers.com/sf090/sf090a01.htm
https://greekhistoryandprehistory.blogspot.com/2019/03/beothuk-minoan-greek-tribe-of-indians.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1180497/
https://greekreporter.com/2012/04/21/researcher-claims-ancient-greeks-made-it-to-america-before-columbus/
https://ancientamerica.com/category/minoan/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Copper_Complex
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ancient-mines-on-lake-superior/
https://eos.org/articles/miners-left-pollution-trail-great-lakes-6000-years-ago
https://queticosuperior.org/blog/prehistoric-copper-mines-and-long-human-history-earns-isle-royale-national-historic-designation/
https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/02/4500-year-old-isle-royale-copper-mining-district-named-national-historic-landmark.html
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/community/ancient-native-copper-mines-on-isle-royale-named-national-landmark
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/archaeological-history-ancient-copper-mining.htm
https://anthrosource.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1525/aa.1901.3.4.02a00060
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Popular_Science_Monthly/Volume_19/September_1881/Ancient_Copper-Mines_of_Isle_Royale
https://grahamhancock.com/wakefieldjs1/
http://copperculture.homestead.com/
https://www.worldhistory.org/article/1078/on-the-ocean-the-famous-voyage-of-pytheas/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-42185-y
https://www.brighteon.com/e57cf673-5a47-4fc7-9374-52c95bc81701
30,000 unearthed ancient Minoan, Phoenician, Jewish artifacts in the US, kept in museum vaults or in private collections, indicate America was visited by many old civilizations able to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5345049/Did-ancient-Greeks-sail-Canada.html
https://hakaimagazine.com/news/did-ancient-greeks-sail-to-canada/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/geneticist-traces-mysterious-origins-of-native-americans-to-middle-east-ancient-greece_831180.html
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature.2013.14213
https://www.greek-thesaurus.gr/Ancient-Greeks-influence-America.html
https://ancientamerica.com/missing-prehistoric-michigans-half-billion-pounds-of-copper/
https://www.science-frontiers.com/sf090/sf090a01.htm
https://greekhistoryandprehistory.blogspot.com/2019/03/beothuk-minoan-greek-tribe-of-indians.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1180497/
https://greekreporter.com/2012/04/21/researcher-claims-ancient-greeks-made-it-to-america-before-columbus/
https://ancientamerica.com/category/minoan/
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Copper_Complex
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ancient-mines-on-lake-superior/
https://eos.org/articles/miners-left-pollution-trail-great-lakes-6000-years-ago
https://queticosuperior.org/blog/prehistoric-copper-mines-and-long-human-history-earns-isle-royale-national-historic-designation/
https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/02/4500-year-old-isle-royale-copper-mining-district-named-national-historic-landmark.html
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/community/ancient-native-copper-mines-on-isle-royale-named-national-landmark
https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/archaeological-history-ancient-copper-mining.htm
https://anthrosource.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1525/aa.1901.3.4.02a00060
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Popular_Science_Monthly/Volume_19/September_1881/Ancient_Copper-Mines_of_Isle_Royale
https://grahamhancock.com/wakefieldjs1/
http://copperculture.homestead.com/
https://www.worldhistory.org/article/1078/on-the-ocean-the-famous-voyage-of-pytheas/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-42185-y
https://www.brighteon.com/e57cf673-5a47-4fc7-9374-52c95bc81701
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