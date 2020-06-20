Política 17 Perguntas e Mais ~ Marielle, Adélio Bispo, STF, OAB, ABIN, PF, PC, Intercept (2020,6,20)

👊 Souza, Marcos Antonio☎ 🤳🏼 (55 11) 97318~6929, Brazil, Sao Paulo-SP🗓 Professor/Lecturer (Welfare/Nutrition,Traffic,Technology,Motivation)🗓 Professor/Palestrante (Bem Estar/Nutrição,Tráfego,Tecnologia,Motivação)(m²) Real estate Consultant (CRECISP 201.244-F) Consultor Imobiliário ⏰--Born: Presidente Prudente-SP (City) 🌎October 12, 1960, Alvarez Machado 437 Street 🏠---👉 Thanks for watching ! Have a nice day ✍👉 Obrigado por assistir ! Tenha um excelente diawell done ! 🔙Covid19 deaths had pre-existing condition 💉⚰️Hydroxychloroquine (Hidroxicloroquina) or Chloroquine (Cloroquina),Azithromycin (Azitromicina), Ivermectin (Ivermectina)The leftist want the World, But badly for everyOne, every dictatorship is badThe leftist is destroying Brazil: Education, Health and Security 💰The flag here (Brazil) is Green, Yellow, Blue and White, it's not RED ! 🇧🇷--Join, not stupid, There is still time ! ⏳🎓--👉 VIDEOS REMOVIDOS/REMOVED (youTube)1️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: youTube 🔥2️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: bitchute ♟️3️⃣ Plataforma/Platform: Brighteon 🎲🚗 Aulas de Moto e Carro by Marcos Antonio de Souza🚦 Credencial DETRAN-SP 83.9294️⃣ Instrutor/Examinador/Diretor (Auto Escola)4️⃣ Instructor/Examiner/Director (Driving School)----Constitution of the United States (1787) ⚖️ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789"We The People"Amendment I (The First Amendment) ⚖️Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances 👍---I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use No copyright infringement intended For entertainment and education purposes only 📽️These videos are not my own, if you do not want your video on my channel, contact me and I'll be removing it as soon as possible, please do not report it :) 📚Other Point view (Outro Ponto de vista) 📐Agreement is not necessary, thinking for one´s self is ✔------------ ✒️🖋❄️🎼♫♪🎺🎻✈ღThis video is the channel: WhatsApp (2020,6,4)---Política 17 Perguntas e Mais ~ Marielle, Adélio Bispo, STF, OAB, ABIN, PF, PC, Intercept (2020,6,20)----Política 17 Perguntas e Mais ~ Marielle ~ Adélio Bispo ~ STF ~ OAB ~ ABIN ~ PF (Polícia Federal) PC (Polícia Civil) Intercept ~ COAF ~ Lula ~ Dilma ~ Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT)----------STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal),OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil),Intercept (Fevereiro 2014 First Look Media),Intercept Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras e Jeremy Scahill,COAF (Conselho de Controle de Atividades Financeiras),ABIN (Agência Brasileira de Inteligência)