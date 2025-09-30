BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is this dude for real? Like a real official? - to Enemies FAFO, clip today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
104 views • 1 day ago

Is this dude for real? Like a real official?

Cynthia... I've uploaded his full speech if interested in hearing any more. ; )

https://www.brighteon.com/d78036f5-8fcb-4cec-84be-4c5b9300639e

Adding: 

The U.S. is redeploying a large number of KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft, along with fighter jets, to the Middle East. Some have already landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Dozens more tankers and fighters are waiting at bases in the U.K. for their turn to move.

In the past, such large-scale movements of U.S. aircraft have preceded American airstrikes against Iran.

Adding from flight radar images:  The U.S. seems to be sending so many fighter jets to the Middle East, that the aerial refueling tankers are only dragging them half way to their destination, then releasing the jets to continue the journey on their own, so they can instantly go back to refuel more jets

politicseventscurrent
