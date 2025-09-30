Hegseth on Reforms to Top US Military Brass at Quantico, Virginia

Hegseth full speech on Reforms to Top Military Brass.

"The topic today is about the nature of ourselves; because no plan, no program, no reform [and] no formation will ultimately succeed unless we have the right people and the right culture at the Department of War," Hegseth told the group.

Hegseth told the military leaders he's rolling out 10 new directives involving physical fitness, new grooming requirements and a return to "the highest male standard" for combat positions. He slammed what he said were "fat troops" and added "it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the world. It's a bad look."

Trump also spoke for over an hour. Trump said his administration is committing $1 trillion in 2026 for the military.