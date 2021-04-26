© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Placebo Controlled Trials Trust Worthy?
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 26, 2021
Are we being too trustworthy with criminals? The manufacturers of vaccines and drugs are often permitted to provide the test medication and the placebo...Could this be problematic?
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
***My wife/co-host is pregnant and was having some stress that day earlier with the other kiddos. So with those things going on that day, she was having an "off day." We should have postponed it but felt the information was pertinent so we went ahead with it. This explains why she may appear "disinterested" as some viewers have stated. Please know she is in total agreement, sometimes you just have an off day.
Full-Length Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/94727d2e-5728-46d7-82a5-d48da8431f5f
Check out more of my videos here:
Is Elderberry Safe for Pregnancy and Infants?
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-safe-for-pregnancy-and-infants/
A Critical Review of a CDC Reference Study (Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy)
https://thewilddoc.com/a-critical-review-of-a-cdc-reference-study/
Should Pregnant Women be Vaccinated?
https://thewilddoc.com/should-pregnant-women-be-vaccinated/
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
***My wife/co-host is pregnant and was having some stress that day earlier with the other kiddos. So with those things going on that day, she was having an "off day." We should have postponed it but felt the information was pertinent so we went ahead with it. This explains why she may appear "disinterested" as some viewers have stated. Please know she is in total agreement, sometimes you just have an off day.
Full-Length Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/94727d2e-5728-46d7-82a5-d48da8431f5f
Check out more of my videos here:
Is Elderberry Safe for Pregnancy and Infants?
https://thewilddoc.com/is-elderberry-safe-for-pregnancy-and-infants/
A Critical Review of a CDC Reference Study (Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy)
https://thewilddoc.com/a-critical-review-of-a-cdc-reference-study/
Should Pregnant Women be Vaccinated?
https://thewilddoc.com/should-pregnant-women-be-vaccinated/
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.