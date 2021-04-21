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As a Society Can We Please Be Honest with Pregnant Women?
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50 views • April 21, 2021
Mothers deserve to know the information shared in this video to make a truly informed decision regarding vaccinations during pregnancy.
This video simply reviews the available science on vaccinations during pregnancy. This information is readily accessible on PubMed and we believe that loving mothers deserve to be familiar with this science.
Please share with any and all pregnant or hopeful mothers to be!
***My wife/co-host is pregnant and was having some stress that day earlier with the other kiddos. So with those things going on that day, she was having an "off day." We should have postponed it but felt the information was pertinent so we went ahead with it. This explains why she may appear "disinterested" as some viewers have stated. Please know she is in total agreement, sometimes you just have an off day.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/as-a-society-can-we-please-be-honest-with-pregnant-women/
Text TWD to 786-808-1302 for Wild Doc updates and join me Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
This video simply reviews the available science on vaccinations during pregnancy. This information is readily accessible on PubMed and we believe that loving mothers deserve to be familiar with this science.
Please share with any and all pregnant or hopeful mothers to be!
***My wife/co-host is pregnant and was having some stress that day earlier with the other kiddos. So with those things going on that day, she was having an "off day." We should have postponed it but felt the information was pertinent so we went ahead with it. This explains why she may appear "disinterested" as some viewers have stated. Please know she is in total agreement, sometimes you just have an off day.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/as-a-society-can-we-please-be-honest-with-pregnant-women/
Text TWD to 786-808-1302 for Wild Doc updates and join me Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
Visit https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/ or call 931-591-2010 to set up a phone or in-office consultation.
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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