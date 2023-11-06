Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vatican Obelisk. Watcher-Nephilim Scalar Tech? Laser-Machining?
channel image
EnergyMe333
170 Subscribers
Shop now
95 views
Published Yesterday

"L. A. Marzulli is a frank super-naturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts, presenting his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and through all media platforms and interviews on numerous national and international radio and television programs." ~ laMarzulli.net/about/

FULL SHOW

Exopolitics: Nephilim, Ooparts, Reptilians & the Israel-Palestine Conflict - An Interview with LA Marzulli

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU0tCW4LU1c

LA Marzulli Resources

Nephilim Trail - Decoding Genesis 6, The Strange Skulls and Skeletons of Peru, LA Marzulli

https://www.brighteon.com/a5defaef-a2d6-4b07-8f4e-992d6dc7ddc6


https://streaming.lamarzulli.net/programs/on-the-trail-of-the-nephilim-series-1-5

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheLamarzulli/videos



Keywords
vaticannephilimobeliskarcheologyla marzulliancient artifactswatcherartifact

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket