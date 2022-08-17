Nephilim Trail - Decoding Genesis 6, The Strange Skulls and Skeletons of Peru, LA Marzulli

An amazing presentation that will change your perspective on ancient history.

"The moment we factor in the nephilim, everything changes." ~ LA Marzulli

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Why hide the ancient skulls and skeletons of Peru?



Deep dive down the ancient history Rabbit Hole with LA Marzulli. Understanding the Supernatural. This is a fascinating presentation from Pikes Peak Prophecy Conference in 2014!

More spirituality at www.EnergyMe333.com

Numbers 13:33 ...And there they saw the Nephilim, the sons of Anak, who come of the Nephilim.... Jude 1:6 ...And angels that kept not their own principality [inter-dimensional], but left their proper habitation... [American Standard 1901]

LA Marzulli Quote: "What's the deal here with the flood? Why does He [God] wipe out everybody? Why only eight people?... Who are these Nephilim characters that come down. What are we looking at? I was totally perplexed. And then, later on when the mandate comes down from the same Holy God to wipe everyone else out in the Levant, [also called] the Promised Land? What's going on here, that's genocide. I could not reconcile that until I read The Omega Conspiracy, by I.D.E. Thomas.... Dr. Thomas pointed me to the works of Josephus...all pointing at the Nephilim...Who are the 'Sons of God'? [b'nai ha Elohim]...We see a proclamation by the Most High God [Genesis 3] that there is going to be...a seed war...The seed war is so egregious that only 8 people are not contaminated [Genesis 6] ...it's all about [human] DNA. It's the same thing all through Scripture...the [human] genome was contaminated, and not only humankind, but the animals also..." ~ LA Marzulli

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WHY Buy MSM at the BRIGHTEON Store?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy quality MSM at the Brighteon Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested.

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOriginals.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.

ChiefOriginals.com MSM is "...vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOriginals.com









