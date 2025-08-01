BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Safer "Roundup" Alternative with ContactBioSolution.com's FireHawkBioHerbicide & BioChecked.com's Non-Glyphosate Certification
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
30 views • 1 day ago

Shallow dive video introducting 2 things:

1. an EPA-registered (in all 50 states), environmentally-friendly, regenerative, non-selective, full contact, and "Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified" by DetoxProject.org weed killer called FireHawk BioHerbicide by ContactBioSolution.com

Both ready-to-use and concentrate versions available along with 55-gallon drums & 275 gallon tote sizes that can even be ordered by the full truckload-.  View their YouTube channel at: youtube.com/@ContactBioSolutionsUSA

If you have questions and/or want to place an order to possibly get a discount and/or free shipping, do NOT order through their website, but, instead, contact one of their Managing Partners & Co-founder of NonToxicCommunities.com, Kathleen Hallal:

Irvine, CA

Cell: (949) 500-0981

[email protected]


and be sure to tell her that Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng referred you


NOTE: their Affiliate Program is currently NOT active despite being shown

2. The "Non-Glyphosate Certified" certification via: BioChecked.com

To request an application to possibly get this certification (and/or other certifications like their GMO-free, grass-fed, gluten-free, and even MAHA (Make America Healthy Again)-Certified

) for your brand/company or product(s), tell their Executive Director, Scott L. Prentice, that BioChecked Affiliate, Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng, referred you when requesting a registration form:


[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

wm:  605.580.5496

If you happen to pay Kathleen for any of their products and/or pay Scott for 1 or more of his certifications, please forward me a copy of your paid invoice or order confirmation email to
one or both of the emails below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, and/or you get going quick on your certification process!:

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360
with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly anymore due to my health commitment of limiting screentime to NO MORE THAN ~2 hrs/day!


Keywords
roundup alternativesafe herbicidesafe weed killersafer weed killerorganic herbicideorganic weed killerroundup alernative
