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THE VACCINATED NOW GLOW + have you noticed the new SMART STREET LIGHTS? They are a WEAPON SYSTEM.
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634 views • February 07, 2022
https://www.brighteon.com/f933ab0f-38fb-4cdd-89ba-60c91a0b7741
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https://www.brighteon.com/3cb813c5-bb77-4464-aba4-d8501b7829c9
https://rumble.com/vqloec-pfizer-worker-claims-you-will-glow-if-you-been-vaccinated-with-luciferase-o.html
https://www.brighteon.com/067b20ea-afc8-4ce4-8016-dcf911c0a369
https://www.brighteon.com/c686c237-0648-4e9a-9eed-3e9b4b0cb64b
https://www.brighteon.com/17533f47-60e2-4f4d-a8c9-107b09eeaf7a
https://www.brighteon.com/3cb813c5-bb77-4464-aba4-d8501b7829c9
https://rumble.com/vqloec-pfizer-worker-claims-you-will-glow-if-you-been-vaccinated-with-luciferase-o.html
https://www.brighteon.com/067b20ea-afc8-4ce4-8016-dcf911c0a369
https://www.brighteon.com/c686c237-0648-4e9a-9eed-3e9b4b0cb64b
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