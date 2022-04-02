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⏰ April Begins
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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141 views • April 02, 2022
The Best Is Yet To Come... Intel many of us have known for months, even a couple years, is now slowly seeping into Main Stream News. More sheep are waking up and no longer adhere to mainstream propaganda. Luke 8:17 will manifest and Truth will shine brighter than ever on planet earth. 🌹 ☕
Luke 8:17 "For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad."🙏
👇
Media News 1 - 2020 ELECTION: More Than 700 000 Ballots Unaccounted For In A Single Swing County!
https://thetruedefender.com/2020-election-more-than-700-000-ballots-unaccounted-for-in-a-single-swing-county/
Media News 2 - Hunter Biden texted Hallie that China arrested CIA informants in 'retaliation' for the U.S. arresting 'my client the chief of intelligence of the people’s republic of China'
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/exclusive-hunter-biden-texted-hallie
Media News 3 - Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for new trial denied, judge rules
https://amp.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/01/ghislaine-maxwell-retrial-bid-denied-judge
👇
Putting On The Armour Of God Series

⚔️ Video 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ Video 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ How to Combat MKUltra Brain Washing
👉 https://ugetube.com/watch/combating-mind-control_VTTGfu3dcOcYHF6.html
⚔️ Understand "The Power Of Now and The Akashic Records."
👉 https://rumble.com/vhzivl-akashic-records-and-the-power-of-now.html
⚔️ A Visual Description Of Awakening
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UUIqc4yW8Q
⚔️ Save The Children - Video 3 of 4
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆ 👇
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy