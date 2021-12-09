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Real, Tangible Assets Prevail When Currencies Lose Value
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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190 views • December 09, 2021

Bitcoin does not meet any of the three-part definition of money:

* Unit of account

* Store of value

* Medium of exchange

Bitcoin has more in common with casino chips than it does with stocks, bonds, real estate, private equity or other really investable assets.


Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.

* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.

* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?

* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.

* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.


MarketLit | 8 December 2021

Keywords
cryptocurrencyfiat currencygoldsilverprecious metalsreal moneyjim rickardssound moneyjames rickardsdiversificationhard assetsasset classlelde smitsmarket lit
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