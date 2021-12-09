Real, Tangible Assets Prevail When Currencies Lose Value

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Bitcoin does not meet any of the three-part definition of money:
* Unit of account
* Store of value
* Medium of exchange
Bitcoin has more in common with casino chips than it does with stocks, bonds, real estate, private equity or other really investable assets.
Got Bullion?
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.
* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.
* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?
* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.
* We must place our margin call. It’s payback time.
MarketLit | 8 December 2021