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The Great Reset is in Revelation | The deadly wound Part 1
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34 views • December 03, 2021
Previous episode: https://www.brighteon.com/47f7f7e6-e3d3-4830-98be-f079c7002a32
Today we will begin to learn what "the great reset" we keep hearing about really is. The world economic forum has it's plans.
Our Father in heaven also has plans and he has ultimate control
as king nebuchadnezzar learned the hard way.
The great reset they planned has become a great threshing that is indeed already happening and will without a doubt continue. It's bad for Babylon, and great for us. Stay tuned this is a multiple part presentation. All the dots will be connected and it will all come to light. It will become crystal clear that all the major world events happening were foretold in the Bible. We win in the end. website: https://welcomehome777.com/
Today we will begin to learn what "the great reset" we keep hearing about really is. The world economic forum has it's plans.
Our Father in heaven also has plans and he has ultimate control
as king nebuchadnezzar learned the hard way.
The great reset they planned has become a great threshing that is indeed already happening and will without a doubt continue. It's bad for Babylon, and great for us. Stay tuned this is a multiple part presentation. All the dots will be connected and it will all come to light. It will become crystal clear that all the major world events happening were foretold in the Bible. We win in the end. website: https://welcomehome777.com/
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