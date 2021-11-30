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Last days and date setting | The Sword of the Spirit
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64 views • November 30, 2021
Today we discuss why it is a really bad idea to try to set exact dates. We should always stay awake and watch. That is what we were instructed to do. Then we will study chapter 6 of Ephesians. The word of God is our one offensive weapon. All the other weapons are defensive (protective) in nature.
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More at: https://welcomehome777.com
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