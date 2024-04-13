Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️⚡️⚡️ OPEN APPEAL of 'LYUDMILA BENTLEY' (wife of Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley) - To the INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES of RUSSIA, DPR
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1021 Subscribers
102 views
Published Yesterday

⚡️⚡️⚡️ OPEN APPEAL OF LYUDMILA BENTLEY TO THE INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES OF RUSSIA, DPR

Russell's been missing since April 8th. His wife's story of that day with him when it happened was on first video, yesterday, 12th. An explosion in Donetsk, and he ran to see if he could help, his phone was found smashed but he was gone, abducted. Read description on the following 1st video.

https://www.brighteon.com/87e56c6c-949f-4c45-8169-0f42287ecf8e

If missed, I have 3 videos now so far since Russell has been missing (link posted below). Several videos, over 50  with Russell before and during this Special Military Operation. Last one posted was less than 2 weeks ago. (Search 'Bentley' in this channel's Search Box). When you watch his videos, focus on his safe return. Hope to post some better news on a new video.  Praying for a miracle that brings him back safely. - Cynthia

The other is a media Russian TV show rep, appealing to Shoigu. 

https://www.brighteon.com/d503d5fe-2e87-42f4-bed8-8a456e382ad0




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket