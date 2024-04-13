⚡️⚡️⚡️ OPEN APPEAL of 'LYUDMILA BENTLEY' (wife of Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley) - To the INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES of RUSSIA, DPR

⚡️⚡️⚡️ OPEN APPEAL OF LYUDMILA BENTLEY TO THE INVESTIGATIVE AUTHORITIES OF RUSSIA, DPR

Russell's been missing since April 8th. His wife's story of that day with him when it happened was on first video, yesterday, 12th. An explosion in Donetsk, and he ran to see if he could help, his phone was found smashed but he was gone, abducted. Read description on the following 1st video.

https://www.brighteon.com/87e56c6c-949f-4c45-8169-0f42287ecf8e

If missed, I have 3 videos now so far since Russell has been missing (link posted below). Several videos, over 50 with Russell before and during this Special Military Operation. Last one posted was less than 2 weeks ago. (Search 'Bentley' in this channel's Search Box). When you watch his videos, focus on his safe return. Hope to post some better news on a new video. Praying for a miracle that brings him back safely. - Cynthia

The other is a media Russian TV show rep, appealing to Shoigu.

https://www.brighteon.com/d503d5fe-2e87-42f4-bed8-8a456e382ad0









