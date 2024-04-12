OMG~~ Donetsk journalist and Sputnik contributor Russell Bentley missing: What you need to know

UPDATES OR OTHER AT BOTTOM...

US-born war correspondent and Sputnik regular contributor Russell Bentley, working in the Donbass, has gone missing in Donetsk, the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday.

On April 8, Bentley “left in an unknown direction, and to this day his whereabouts are not known,” the ministry stated on telegram.

Bentley looks to be about 60-65 years old, is 180-185 cm tall, of thick build, with gray eyes, and short gray hair. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, ‘moss’ camouflage pants, camouflage boots, and had a green bag with him, the ministry added.

Texas-born American Russell Bonner Bentley, call sign "Texas", has been working in Russia’s special military operation zone as a war correspondent.

Bentley, 64, joined the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia in 2014 and has been defending the region's freedom against Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces since then, first as a soldier, then as a war correspondent.

Between 2014 and 2017 Bentley served in the Sut Vremeni ( lit. "Essence of Time") combat unit, Vostok Battalion and XAH Spetsnaz Battalion. Side by side with Donbass volunteers he fought in such hot spots as Donetsk Airport, Spartak, Avdeyevka, and Yasinovataya.

The war correspondent was baptized as an Orthodox Christian during the hostilities, and has raised funds and delivered humanitarian aid to Donbass civilians.

Bentley previously told Sputnik that he was compelled to come to the Donbass because he admired the people's courage, steadfastness, and unwillingness to accept the US-backed illegitimate coup d'etat in Ukraine.

Bentley considered the Russian special military operation as the beginning of the end of the Kiev regime's eight-year long war against Donbass, which he had firsthand knowledge of.

The veteran repeatedly came under Ukrainian fire and emerged unscathed.

"There's no place I'd rather be… Donetsk is my home and I'm going to live here the rest of my life," Bentley once said.

Adding ... I WILL UPDATE

The police are looking for an American who disappeared after shelling in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

On Monday, Russell Bentley & his wife came to the executive committee to re-register documents. While we were standing in line, we saw a huge column of smoke after the arrival. Russell rushed to help the locals and soon stopped communicating. According to the wife, at that moment she became worried and went to the place herself. There I found only my husband’s car, in which were his baseball cap, glasses and a broken phone. The investigator has already opened a missing person case - they are looking for Bentley. If you saw him or know anything, be sure to notify the police.

In 2014, Russell (call sign Texas) became a militia member and fought for the Donbass. Later he returned to civilian life and got a job at the Russian Hour media co.

