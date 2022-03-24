The Two WItnesses are dead, killed in the War of GOG and MAGOG

To understand the Prophecies of Gog and Magog, we need to first establish when the dry bones' vision was accomplished:Ezekiel 37:11 Then he said unto me, Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel: behold, they say, Our bones are dried, and our hope is lost: we are cut off for our parts.Ezekiel 37:14 And shall put my spirit in you, and ye shall live, and I shall place you in your own land: then shall ye know that I the Lord have spoken it, and performed it, saith the Lord.The Prophecy became clearer, it was foretold to Israel and Judah in great details the "Revival" and Reunification that would take place:Ezekiel 37:21 And say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I will take the children of Israel from among the heathen, whither they be gone, and will gather them on every side, and bring them into their own land:22 And I will make them one nation in the land upon the mountains of Israel; and one king shall be king to them all: and they shall be no more two nations, neither shall they be divided into two kingdoms any more at all.Ezekiel 37:24 And David my servant shall be king over them; and they all shall have one shepherd: they shall also walk in my judgments, and observe my statutes, and do them.After the destruction of the Temple in 70 AD, this faithful Promise from God was accomplished in the Millennium Reign of Christ over the 12 Tribes of Israel.After understanding all that, we can now proceed with the Prophecies of Gog and Magog.Revelation 20:7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog, and Magog, to gather them together to battle...Revelation 20:9 And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city...They ascended over the whole land of Israel, the camp of the Saints (the Church) is under siege. In Ezekiel 38, Gog, the fallen Archangel invaded the Land of Israel. (like Michael in Daniel 10:13, in Ezekiel 38:3 Gog is referred to as a Chief Prince)Ezekiel 38:11 And thou shalt say, I will go up to the land of unwalled villages; I will go to them that are at rest, that dwell safely, all of them dwelling without walls, and having neither bars nor gates,12 To take a spoil, and to take a prey; to turn thine hand upon the desolate places that are now inhabited, and upon the people that are gathered out of the nations, which have gotten cattle and goods, that dwell in the midst of the land.13 Sheba, and Dedan, and the merchants of Tarshish, with all the young lions thereof, shall say unto thee, Art thou come to take a spoil? hast thou gathered thy company to take a prey? to carry away silver and gold, to take away cattle and goods, to take a great spoil?Let's recapitulate, after the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD, the Church returned to Jerusalem and thrived through out the Land of Israel for a millennium. (accomplishment of the reunification's Prophecy of Israel and Judah under one King, Christ of the house of David) Just as the Millennium Reign ended, we have the Invasion of Gog in the Holy Land. Since he did not come to carry away Gold and Silver, Why do you think Gog invaded the Land of Israel? Guess whose spoils he came to divide?Revelation 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.Revelation 11:10 And they that dwell upon the earth shall REJOICE OVER them, and make merry, and shall send gifts one to another...In the Bible, after winning a battle, Israel "rejoiced over" his enemies' dead bodies, took a prey and divided their spoils. The best reference to illustrate this, is:Ester 9:22 As the days wherein the Jews rested from their enemies, and the month which was turned unto them from sorrow to joy, and from mourning into a good day: that they should make them days of feasting and joy, and of sending portions one to another, and gifts to the poor.Luke 11:21 When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:22 But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and DIVIDETH his spoils.The Holy Spirit is revealing to us, with Gog and Magog Prophecies of Revelation and Ezekiel 38, that the two Witnesses of Christ are dead, Satan has killed the two Churches that testified to the Jews and Gentiles and has divided their Spoils.Rest of the Study:Hegemony of ApostasyAlso read:Millennium Reign and 144,000 Martyrs from the 12 tribes of IsraelThe Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Vision