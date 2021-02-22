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Information flow - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 13
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94 views • February 22, 2021
Information flow as a formation of the collective consciousness. Power-driven species taking influence on us. Separation of the human from the network. Tools of an illusionary connection. Awakening awareness of the human’s interconnection. Human behaviour diagram and information channels.How to transform your information flow in preparation for the big change. MANUAL FOR THE NEW HUMANITY’S informational flow. How to activate your inner compass.
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To watch the next video click the link:
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For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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