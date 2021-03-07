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Animals and Plants - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 14
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88 views • March 07, 2021
Are animals, plants and another species conscious? Why all the mishandling acts of humans against other life forms? What is ‘sparked life’ versus compilation of materiality? Expression of plants, crystals and another life forms. How to prepare yourself for the transition? The Manual for the New Humanity in connection with living beings follows a balance within a system of all life forms of the Earth.
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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