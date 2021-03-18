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Partnership - - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 15
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21 views • March 18, 2021
Is relationship a subset of partnership? What kind of partnership does humanity prefer at this time? Why is the failure rate higher and higher and long-term success in partnership less and less? What is there to integrate in order to prepare for the new kind of partnership. The manual for partnerships of the new humanity follows the reestablishing of the conscious partnership with source. The code invoking your own insight and clarity.
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For all current videos in the series check my channel:
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