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Regional Cooperation - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 16
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83 views • March 31, 2021
Why don’t we live in the world, which we all wish for and belong to? Why do we feel separate from the biological system of the earth, thinking that we know best what is good and bad for the environment? For thousands of years false rules of social, moral, economic and environmental systems where established. By observing our environment, we can find many exquisite examples of cooperation. You will not find any example of a functional living system, which would wait around for some saviour. To get back to be able to cooperate needs a transition within which we fully apply new ways of thinking, seeing and doing things. This video gives you few tips, how… and sets points of the manual of the cooperation for the new humanity.
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To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/a1f5b1b8-445f-44f1-abb9-181e9f9249ca
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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