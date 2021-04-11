© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rules - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 17
Follow
3
Share
Report
61 views • April 11, 2021
Do we need rules? Can you imagine rules which will make you happy? Rules evolved into Laws, like principals into dogmas and have very little in common with universal law and human rights. Current rules collapse without warning. Rules applicable as an iteration of life itself, describing the fundamentals of creation. What do we need in order to adjust to living as the new human. As the new vibration sweeps through our consciousness, the manual for transition will provide a necessary hold. Serve life, and save your world!
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/35f80bfd-6bcb-43eb-926c-9c946a3d5d54
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/35f80bfd-6bcb-43eb-926c-9c946a3d5d54
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.