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Rules - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 17
ARIANAs Manual - New Humanity
ARIANAs Manual - New Humanity
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Do we need rules? Can you imagine rules which will make you happy? Rules evolved into Laws, like principals into dogmas and have very little in common with universal law and human rights. Current rules collapse without warning. Rules applicable as an iteration of life itself, describing the fundamentals of creation. What do we need in order to adjust to living as the new human. As the new vibration sweeps through our consciousness, the manual for transition will provide a necessary hold. Serve life, and save your world!
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Keywords
evolutionlovewisdomtruthtransitionbeautylawnatural lawhuman rightsrulescompassionmanualgoodnesshumilityarianauniversal lawnew humanityunified fieldhow to thrivesurvive in crisis
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