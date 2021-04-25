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Learning - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 18
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76 views • April 25, 2021
What is needed to support children, yang people and even adults to grow into their full potential?What is real learning? How to do it right? Why is it one of the most important points in transitional times?
Did we forget to ask critical questions? Do we know what we are facing? Do children know which environment they are growing into? Can we explain all this to them?
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/f2f25504-2ae6-45e5-8188-4655431615a5
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Did we forget to ask critical questions? Do we know what we are facing? Do children know which environment they are growing into? Can we explain all this to them?
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/f2f25504-2ae6-45e5-8188-4655431615a5
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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