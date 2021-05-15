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Exchange - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 19
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55 views • May 15, 2021
What does the manual for the new humanity have to say about the act of giving and taking. Exchange media as vehicles of life force energy. Are exchanges fuel of change and movement? In the vibration of the New, there is no longer a resonant place for the model of interrelation based on giving and taking in expectation of accumulation. Natural commutation, unbound by the equation of value, anchored by giving source energy emanating in an endless flow of service to all. It is time to engage, exchange and embody the change!
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To watch the next video click the link:
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For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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