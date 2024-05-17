Create New Account
Bluetti PV200 vs AllPowers SP033 and SP035 Review Head to Head Test #wisebuyreviews
Bluetti PV200 https://amzn.to/4azKiUr

Allpowers SP033 https://amzn.to/4aTNn1l

Allpowers SP035 https://amzn.to/3U2Qjlj

Bateria Power 20A MPPT https://amzn.to/440wJLc

10awg 40a automotive fuses https://amzn.to/3xEGB15

Automotive Lighter Style Anderson Socket

https://amzn.to/3xEGDpJ

6AWG Lugs (fit there of the below fuses in each)

https://amzn.to/3UlSgK7

Hydraulic Crimper Used to Attach the Lugs

https://amzn.to/49Gvbr9

Upgraded Terminal Studs for the Battery M8 Size

https://amzn.to/4aZ1sKO

Battery Monitor

https://amzn.to/4448NGS

Anderson Connector Kit

https://amzn.to/3JkvNYA

Crimp tool to attach Anderson Connectors

https://amzn.to/4aDCy3H


ABOVE ARE AFFILIATE LINKS


Bought all this stuff myself and just sharing my opinion as a person interested in solar just like you. Drop a like comment and share thanks!


BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/e2a74361-346b-40e6-84e2-1d245f851fb2

YOUTUBE VERSION

https://youtu.be/-3hi8cY-M2M

