Short: Dr. Michael Yeadon Says He Accepts Respiratory Viruses Don't Exist | Hearts of Oak
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 24 days ago |

This is a clip from the interview Dr. Michael Yeadon did with Peter McIlvenna of Hearts of Oak. He acknowledges (and credits) Dr Andrew Kaufman and colleagues for their contribution to his understanding.  - FNQ Citizen's Collective

