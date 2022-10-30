Short: Dr. Michael Yeadon Says He Accepts Respiratory Viruses Don't Exist | Hearts of Oak

This is a clip from the interview Dr. Michael Yeadon did with Peter McIlvenna of Hearts of Oak. He acknowledges (and credits) Dr Andrew Kaufman and colleagues for their contribution to his understanding. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
