Short: Dr. Michael Yeadon Says He Accepts Respiratory Viruses Don't Exist | Hearts of Oak

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This is a clip from the interview Dr. Michael Yeadon did with Peter McIlvenna of Hearts of Oak. He acknowledges (and credits) Dr Andrew Kaufman and colleagues for their contribution to his understanding. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Full interview
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