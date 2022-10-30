Dr Mike Yeadon – Fraud, Fear and How Herd Mentality Has Brought Us to the Edge | Hearts of Oak

We are always told to trust the science and listen to the experts.



If only our governments had listened to our guest this episode, Dr Mike Yeadon, whose credentials are impressive.

His time as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer along with his PhD in respiratory research should make everyone sit up and take notice of what he says.

In this discussion Dr Yeadon gives an overview of where we are with this so-called ‘pandemic’ and shares his view on how we have been lied to, how fear has been used to control us and how herd mentality has shut down debate and conversation.

It is an honour to have Mike join Hearts of Oak to share his wisdom and insight.

Please share this interview widely.

Dr. Michael Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Therapeutic Area expert with over 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He trained as a biochemist and pharmacologist, obtaining his PhD from the University of Surrey (UK) in 1988.

Dr. Yeadon then worked at the Wellcome Research Labs with Salvador Moncada with a research focus on airway hyper-responsiveness and effects of pollutants including ozone and working in drug discovery of 5-LO, COX, PAF, NO and lung inflammation. With colleagues, he was the first to detect exhaled NO in animals and later to induce NOS in lung via allergic triggers.

Joining Pfizer in 1995, he was responsible for the growth and portfolio delivery of the Allergy & Respiratory pipeline within the company. He was responsible for target selection and the progress into humans of new molecules, leading teams of up to 200 staff across all disciplines and won an Achievement Award for productivity in 2008.

Under his leadership the research unit invented oral and inhaled NCEs which delivered multiple positive clinical proofs of concept in asthma, allergic rhinitis and COPD. He led productive collaborations such as with Rigel Pharmaceuticals (SYK inhibitors) and was involved in the licensing of Spiriva and acquisition of the Meridica (inhaler device) company.

Dr. Yeadon has published over 40 original research articles and now consults and partners with a number of biotechnology companies. Before working with Apellis, Dr. Yeadon was VP and Chief Scientific Officer (Allergy & Respiratory Research) with Pfizer.

Interview recorded 21.7.22

By: Peter McIlvenna



