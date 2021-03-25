Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [10] Error Announcement & Apology

ERROR IN PART 10 - PRODUCER'S APOLOGYBy Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha KoeterFall of the Cabal: The Sequel [10] UPDATED: March 25, 2021Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections- a Documentary Series by Janet Ossebaard===================================You may also like the following series:Gematria Sunglasses: Masonic “Birth-Rite” Gematria Name Coding SeriesEvery "Zip Code" is a Masonic Mafia Shakedown Animal Farm, learn to see your LOCAL "Born-To-Be" MASONIC CRIMINAL NETWORK POSING AS GOVERNMENT...===================================WATCH ALL SERIES PARTS AT THE BRIGHTEON LINKS BELOW:---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [01] Who is the Cabal?---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [02] The Wrath of the Jesuit Council---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [03] Russian Revolution, Great Depression & WWII---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [04] The Protocols of Zion (Rothschild & European Royals NWO Handbook)---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [05] Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the UN, & the 'Peacekeepers'---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [06] Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN & it's NGOs---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [07] NGO's & So-called Charities---------------------------------The Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [08] Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [09] Bill Gates GMO Everything & World Health Organization Corruption---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [10] Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections---------------------------------UPDATED VERSION:Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [10] Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [11] Bill Gates involvement in Polluting Companies & His Philanthropy Fraud---------------------------------Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [12] Bill Gates' ultimate weapon: Gene Drive Technology & Synthetic BiologyEpisode 12 of 17, by Janet Ossebaard---------------------------------Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.-----------------------------------------------------