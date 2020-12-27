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Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [06] Henry Kissinger, Population Policy & the UN's NGOs
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44632 views • December 27, 2020
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel
by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger.

• Discussion Forum: https://www.budgetforums.com/fallofthecabal/

- a Documentary Series by Janet Ossebaard
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WATCH ALL SERIES PARTS AT THE BRIGHTEON LINKS BELOW:
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [01] Who is the Cabal?
https://www.brighteon.com/0831a14f-2224-4d91-903d-24e4c5d65a10
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [02] The Wrath of the Jesuit Council
https://www.brighteon.com/376577f4-6b8d-4ca2-922e-628ac8814da7
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [03] Russian Revolution, Great Depression & WWII
https://www.brighteon.com/9e792245-4f30-429d-9343-72a17f20fdc1
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [04] The Protocols of Zion (Rothschild & European Royals NWO Handbook)
https://www.brighteon.com/0e08b06b-fc23-48a0-b7fc-fc6904a44d8c
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [05] Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the UN, & the 'Peacekeepers'
https://www.brighteon.com/a8d27dfd-74a1-4ef1-b64d-3e06555916e6
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [06] Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN & it's NGOs
https://www.brighteon.com/c693104d-3aa7-4d2b-92e2-07001c825422
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [07] NGO's & So-called Charities
https://www.brighteon.com/37eee621-97c6-4762-bcf6-fd91475f49b4
---------------------------------
The Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [08] Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.brighteon.com/e945328d-09af-4c74-98f5-fabe229e728c
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [09] Bill Gates GMO Everything & World Health Organization Corruption
https://www.brighteon.com/65539cbd-3a25-4031-9baf-2be0c6344b21
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [10] Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections
https://www.brighteon.com/956a6d21-4fd9-4456-bf86-ac29d8078c79
---------------------------------
UPDATED VERSION:

Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [10] Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections
https://www.brighteon.com/71ea3fc3-1e1c-49d7-bdbf-d1e0e40c2cf0
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [11] Bill Gates involvement in Polluting Companies & His Philanthropy Fraud
https://www.brighteon.com/8920f3d6-e308-46f9-8a37-ddf0169b5d3e
---------------------------------
Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel [12] Bill Gates' ultimate weapon: Gene Drive Technology & Synthetic Biology

Episode 12 of 17, by Janet Ossebaard

https://www.brighteon.com/71d87f0a-5a5b-4f4c-b020-5235910db851
---------------------------------
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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Keywords
henry kissingerfall of the cabalthe sequelpart 06
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