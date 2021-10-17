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Rollinia Tropical Fruit, Rollinia Deliciosa, Yummy Smoothies, Healthy Benefits
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20 views • October 17, 2021
Rollinia Tropical Fruit, Rollinia Deliciosa, Yummy Smoothies, Healthy Benefits
This rare tropical fruit, Rollinia Delicioso
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rollinia_deliciosa
Rollinia deliciosa is a species of flowering plant in the custard-apple family, Annonaceae, that is native to tropical South America. It is cultivated for its edible fruits, commonly known as biriba or wild sugar-apple, throughout the world's tropics and subtropics.
https://healthybenefits.info/the-benefits-of-rollinia-fruit/
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This rare tropical fruit, Rollinia Delicioso
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rollinia_deliciosa
Rollinia deliciosa is a species of flowering plant in the custard-apple family, Annonaceae, that is native to tropical South America. It is cultivated for its edible fruits, commonly known as biriba or wild sugar-apple, throughout the world's tropics and subtropics.
https://healthybenefits.info/the-benefits-of-rollinia-fruit/
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@drMenoPeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://rumble.com/vm0z6q-europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
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