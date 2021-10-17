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Rollinia Tropical Fruit, Rollinia Deliciosa, Yummy Smoothies, Healthy Benefits
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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Rollinia Tropical Fruit, Rollinia Deliciosa, Yummy Smoothies, Healthy Benefits
This rare tropical fruit, Rollinia Delicioso
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rollinia_deliciosa

Rollinia deliciosa is a species of flowering plant in the custard-apple family, Annonaceae, that is native to tropical South America. It is cultivated for its edible fruits, commonly known as biriba or wild sugar-apple, throughout the world's tropics and subtropics.

https://healthybenefits.info/the-benefits-of-rollinia-fruit/

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