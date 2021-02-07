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Game Theory's UNCENSORED Interview with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki [hd 720p]
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1 view • February 07, 2021
In early 2019, Matthew Patrick of Game Theory was given the chance to interview YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. He was allowed to ask her ANY QUESTION he wanted and he absolutely pulled no punches. He asked Susan all the things he's waited years to ask. He is an advocate for Creators and the community, and he feels that we deserve the answers to all the things going on the platform that so many call home. It is also interesting to note, that he seems to have been given the yellow demonetized chair! A sign of things to come for Matt, perhaps? But thats just a theory! A YouTube theory!
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ap6PTQUMf4
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0f1rk6Gju7Hr/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1204979596928593920?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Game-Theory%27s-UNCENSORED-Interview-with-YouTube-CEO-Susan-Wojcicki--hd-720p-:5?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vdmumn-game-theorys-uncensored-interview-with-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-hd-720p.html
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/vBmpw1R
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/e20e79d8-5739-4724-bb79-eb6ababcff4a
UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/game-theory-039-s-uncensored-interview-with-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-hd-720p_6X9eM7ypR7smdju.html
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ap6PTQUMf4
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0f1rk6Gju7Hr/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1204979596928593920?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Game-Theory%27s-UNCENSORED-Interview-with-YouTube-CEO-Susan-Wojcicki--hd-720p-:5?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vdmumn-game-theorys-uncensored-interview-with-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-hd-720p.html
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/vBmpw1R
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/e20e79d8-5739-4724-bb79-eb6ababcff4a
UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/game-theory-039-s-uncensored-interview-with-youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-hd-720p_6X9eM7ypR7smdju.html
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