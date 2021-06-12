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Critically Thinking - Monthly Special Episode 3
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319 views • June 12, 2021
CriticallyThinking, May 28, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 48 - Special Edition 5 Doc Update with Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
Moderated by Maureen McDonnell
- - - - - - - - -
5 doctors agree that COVID-19 mRNA experimental shots are bioweapons and discuss what to do about it
https://www.brighteon.com/e2d30a16-346a-48f0-b275-b431f4187fce
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Special Edition - Is their shot putting you at risk?
https://www.brighteon.com/ada3fdf5-d4dd-417a-ac97-a74519bc48ed
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Special Edition 5 Doc Update
https://www.brighteon.com/e1b1e351-fb61-46cf-9f57-c68c1113fbf5
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 52 - 5 Doctors Monthly Special Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/edc9f495-2b76-42d1-9cfd-5afccb987c8d
5 Doctors Monthly Special Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/14a06b9d-bfc9-4f38-9a49-9204414ab8af
5 Doctors Monthly Special Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/14a06b9d-bfc9-4f38-9a49-9204414ab8af
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 48 - Special Edition 5 Doc Update with Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
Moderated by Maureen McDonnell
- - - - - - - - -
5 doctors agree that COVID-19 mRNA experimental shots are bioweapons and discuss what to do about it
https://www.brighteon.com/e2d30a16-346a-48f0-b275-b431f4187fce
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Special Edition - Is their shot putting you at risk?
https://www.brighteon.com/ada3fdf5-d4dd-417a-ac97-a74519bc48ed
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Special Edition 5 Doc Update
https://www.brighteon.com/e1b1e351-fb61-46cf-9f57-c68c1113fbf5
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 52 - 5 Doctors Monthly Special Episode 4
https://www.brighteon.com/edc9f495-2b76-42d1-9cfd-5afccb987c8d
5 Doctors Monthly Special Episode 5
https://www.brighteon.com/14a06b9d-bfc9-4f38-9a49-9204414ab8af
5 Doctors Monthly Special Episode 6
https://www.brighteon.com/14a06b9d-bfc9-4f38-9a49-9204414ab8af
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
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