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SHOCKING REVELATIONS: American hospitals paid to murder COVID patients - Vaccines killing millions worldwide (part 2 of 2)
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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2405 views • January 25, 2022
This is the second part of a two part interview with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet and host Dr. Peter Breggin.
In case you missed part 1 it can be viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/04b34053-fa9e-43fb-bee2-e621e1597af7

Dr. Breggin asks a broad question:
How could Dr. Vliet be right? How could they incentivize to withhold treatment and let people die, at the same time calling them COVID-19 patients to legitimize their actions, when many of them may not even have COVID-19, or it may not be what’s killing them?
It's the treatment that’s destroying lives. Why would they do it?

Dr. Breggin believes it looks like it's part of culling the population

Find out more about Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet and her COVID Care Strategy Team at
Truth for Health Foundation
https://www.truthforhealth.org

Order your copy of their bestseller book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at...
https://www.wearetheprey.com

See also: https://breggin.com
Keywords
fdanihwhistleblowermarxismbill gatesfauciccpchinese communist partyuseless eaterswar crimeliver damagepeter breggincovidkidney failurehydroxychloroquineventilatorivermectinremdesivirniaidmichael yeadonthomas renzpeter mcculloughelizabeth lee vliettruth for healthdr vliet
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