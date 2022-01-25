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SHOCKING REVELATIONS: American hospitals paid to kill - Providers incentivized by Feds to murder COVID patients (part 1 of 2)
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432 views • January 25, 2022
This is part one of a two part interview with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet.
Watch part 2 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e18d6946-f765-462e-8640-6f5d24a8f603
Dr. Vliet reveals to host Dr. Peter Breggin many of the atrocities that are happening in hospitals today - not in the name of science, research or misguided intervention, but in the name of worship of the almighty dollar.
In her role as an advocate for patients and their families Dr. Vliet has discovered:
"COVID patients in America's hospitals today are actually treated worse than prisoners in America's jails.
They don't have visitation rights. They don't have the right to decide treatment. They are refused fluids and nutrients.
They are not given antibiotics. They are not given corticosteroids.
Ivermectin is what’s been in the news; it's more serious than just one drug.
They're not getting a whole lot of things that I just listed."
Find out more about Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet and her COVID Care Strategy Team at
Truth for Health Foundation
https://www.truthforhealth.org
Order your copy of their bestseller book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at...
https://www.wearetheprey.com
See also: https://breggin.com
Watch part 2 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e18d6946-f765-462e-8640-6f5d24a8f603
Dr. Vliet reveals to host Dr. Peter Breggin many of the atrocities that are happening in hospitals today - not in the name of science, research or misguided intervention, but in the name of worship of the almighty dollar.
In her role as an advocate for patients and their families Dr. Vliet has discovered:
"COVID patients in America's hospitals today are actually treated worse than prisoners in America's jails.
They don't have visitation rights. They don't have the right to decide treatment. They are refused fluids and nutrients.
They are not given antibiotics. They are not given corticosteroids.
Ivermectin is what’s been in the news; it's more serious than just one drug.
They're not getting a whole lot of things that I just listed."
Find out more about Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet and her COVID Care Strategy Team at
Truth for Health Foundation
https://www.truthforhealth.org
Order your copy of their bestseller book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at...
https://www.wearetheprey.com
See also: https://breggin.com
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