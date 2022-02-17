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PSEC - 2022 - Masked Marauders | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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41 views • February 17, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Masked Marauders" -- members of the Branch Covidian Cult tend to consider themselves as more virtuous and considerate than those who won't comply, whom they deem to be selfish and inconsiderate. Lets see how that claim stacks up to reality.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Michael Colbert, CC / Fair Use: The Woody Show, CartNarcs, Media Bear, Gilette, DJ Bourg
Hashtags: #costco #cars #masks #covid #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: costco cars masks covid comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: costco, cars, masks, covid, comedy


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tmEa8ZsljyGp/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1340933408007655443?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Masked-Marauders---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vv7cgg-psec-2022-masked-marauders-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/vx1hqQG
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e1800b54-ac6f-4f63-b983-a43d77e31387
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/tHiIH2MuE8jWoaB
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1ca07a6eb4cbee63d630a191d1331dbebd2f04626d77614333cf004822d5b21d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1354/psec-2022-masked-marauders-432hz-hd-480p


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
comedycostcocarsmaskscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy