In 1979, the WHO and the CDC redesigned the International Classification of Diseases coding list and erased any possibility for the world’s coroners to label a cause of death related to vaccination. A coroner has no code to input if he/she believes someone died of a vaccine.

For over fifty years, WHO and CDC have been forcing coroners to mislabel vaccination deaths. Beyond the fact it is likely a crime, this suppression means that “informed consent” has been totally corrupt for decades.

Contrary to what we have been made to believe, vaccination is neither safe for our children, nor for us. Poor vaccination protocols have been the likely premier cause of illnesses for over a century.

Marc Girardot was inspired to write the following article after reading a paper by Neil Miller in which he noted:

Infant deaths post-vaccination is often misclassified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (“SIDS”) or suffocation in bed. Of all reported SIDS cases post-vaccination, 75 % occurred within 7 days

Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature by Neil Z.Miller, Toxicology Reports, Volume 8, 2021 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214750021001268

Vaccines have likely been the primary cause of illnesses for over a century https://expose-news.com/2023/02/02/vaccines-have-likely-been-the-primary-cause-of-illnesses-for-over-a-century/

THE 1918 SPANISH FLU DID NOT KILL 50,000,000 PEOPLE! VACCINES THE GOVT FORCED THEM TO TAKE DID!!

