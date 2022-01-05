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THE 1918 SPANISH FLU DID NOT KILL 50,000,000 PEOPLE! VACCINES THE GOVT FORCED THEM TO TAKE DID!!
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1515 views • January 05, 2022
BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
AND THEY ARE REPEATING THE SAME PATTERN NOW...
AND THEY ARE REPEATING THE SAME PATTERN NOW...
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