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Uncensored KJ's What Happened? (4/18/22) [18.04.2022]
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30 views • April 19, 2022
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion (Part 3) The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJrfwcI34GoU/
More 'The Viral Delusion' to come...
KJOzborne - Published April 18, 2022 - 2,738 Views
https://rumble.com/v11fhk1-uncensored-kjs-what-happened-41822.html
https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
Support kj on subscribestar: https://www.Subscribestar.Com/kj-ozborne
Emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneselected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
Amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
Paypal@[email protected]
Updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
My website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
Bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
Rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
Minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
Instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
Pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
Brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
Odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
Free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion (Part 3) The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kJrfwcI34GoU/
More 'The Viral Delusion' to come...
KJOzborne - Published April 18, 2022 - 2,738 Views
https://rumble.com/v11fhk1-uncensored-kjs-what-happened-41822.html
https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
Support kj on subscribestar: https://www.Subscribestar.Com/kj-ozborne
Emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneselected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
Amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
Paypal@[email protected]
Updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
My website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
Bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
Rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
Minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
Instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
Twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
Pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
Brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
Odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
Free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
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