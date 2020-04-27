© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RELIGION IS COMPLETE BS - GEORGE CARLIN (COMEDY VIDEO)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • April 27, 2020
George Carlin was a great Truther, he helped so many UNCONSCIOUS people to get started on their path to Awakening. TRUTH always makes the best comedy. Please DON'T STAY UNCONSCIOUS, start doing your own research, if you aren't doing so already. Follow Research, Not People! ALL Religions & Religious Texts are FAKE. Religions were created to Dumb Down, Divide, Conquer, & Control the masses. Each religion teaches ONLY A DASH OF REALITY, just enough to lure in the sheep & then brainwash & indoctrinate those followers. Even if you call yourself a Truther, if you aren't well aware of this reality by now, I hate to offend your Cognitive Dissonance, but you are still UNCONSCIOUS. As long as you are Unconscious, you are part of the problem, not part of the solution. We are the ones that we have been waiting for. All Conscious Beings are Agnostic by default. Are you still indoctrinated into a Religion? Do you still trust Religious texts are real & untouched by the Royals & Governments? Consciousness is Spirituality, Religions are Indoctrination & Brainwashing into accepting Slavery. It is way past time to WAKE UP!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27822d26-3245-4318-98a5-2e6b5399d616
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/118529e9-aa8b-468d-9d51-9ecfa67e0fb3
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27822d26-3245-4318-98a5-2e6b5399d616
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/118529e9-aa8b-468d-9d51-9ecfa67e0fb3
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.