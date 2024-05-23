Create New Account
Sen Joe Biden and staffer 'Tony Blinken' - 17 years ago - queried on prewar Hearings citing Weapons Inspector, Scott Ritter's Statement - Iraq - 2007
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
85 views
Published 21 hours ago

Sen Biden and staffer queried on prewar hearings.

Jan 9, 2007

Citing the opinion of former U.S. Marine and U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter, Sam Husseini asks Sen. Biden about the strenuousness of pre-war hearings he chaired. When the conference ends and a staffer steps in Sam Husseini asks him to name who made the claims the staffer (Antony Blinken) says were made in the hearings.

More: http://www.washingtonstakeout.com/

Original video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrfvfAhX2jk&ab_channel=MatthewBradley

Cynthia... I've posted a new Scott Ritter interview video this morning. https://www.brighteon.com/0428afe2-8d76-49c8-9b8e-e2815d723f06

adding:

China demands that the United States refrain from organizing visits of members of Congress to Taiwan - Chinese Foreign Ministry



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

