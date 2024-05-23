Sen Joe Biden and staffer 'Tony Blinken' - 17 years ago - queried on prewar Hearings citing Weapons Inspector, Scott Ritter's Statement - Iraq - 2007

Sen Biden and staffer queried on prewar hearings.
Jan 9, 2007
Citing the opinion of former U.S. Marine and U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter, Sam Husseini asks Sen. Biden about the strenuousness of pre-war hearings he chaired. When the conference ends and a staffer steps in Sam Husseini asks him to name who made the claims the staffer (Antony Blinken) says were made in the hearings.
More: http://www.washingtonstakeout.com/
Original video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrfvfAhX2jk&ab_channel=MatthewBradley
Cynthia... I've posted a new Scott Ritter interview video this morning. https://www.brighteon.com/0428afe2-8d76-49c8-9b8e-e2815d723f06
adding:
China demands that the United States refrain from organizing visits of members of Congress to Taiwan - Chinese Foreign Ministry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.