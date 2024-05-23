Scott Ritter joins on - Putin's Nuclear Warning to NATO, Ukraine in Retreat and more - Danny Haiphong, May 22, 2024

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube. From late last night, posting this morning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pi1FszprzSE&ab_channel=DannyHaiphong Former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter (https://scottritter.com/) returns to discuss what Russia's tactical nuclear drills mean for the intensifying conflict with NATO, Ukraine's immense troubles on the battlefield, and the mounting crisis Israel is facing in Gaza, regionally, and globally.

SAVE THE DATE AND HIT NOTIFICATION BELL FOR MAY 23RD STREAM WITH LOWKEY AT 7PM EASTERN! LINK:

• PIERS MORGAN AND BRITISH MEDIA EXPOSE...

SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ON PATREON

/ dannyhaiphong

Support the channel in other ways:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...

Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho

Follow me on Telegram and find all of my work here: https://linktr.ee/haiphongpress

THEME SONG CREDIT:

Track: Flexy — Land of Fire [Audio Library Release]

Music provided by Audio Library Plus

Watch: Flexy — Land of Fire |

• Flexy — Land of Fire | Free Backgroun...

Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/flexy

#russia #ukraine #putin #israel