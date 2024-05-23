Scott Ritter joins on - Putin's Nuclear Warning to NATO, Ukraine in Retreat and more - Danny Haiphong, May 22, 2024

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube. From late last night, posting this morning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pi1FszprzSE&ab_channel=DannyHaiphong Former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter (https://scottritter.com/) returns to discuss what Russia's tactical nuclear drills mean for the intensifying conflict with NATO, Ukraine's immense troubles on the battlefield, and the mounting crisis Israel is facing in Gaza, regionally, and globally.
SAVE THE DATE AND HIT NOTIFICATION BELL FOR MAY 23RD STREAM WITH LOWKEY AT 7PM EASTERN! LINK:
• PIERS MORGAN AND BRITISH MEDIA EXPOSE...
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ON PATREON
/ dannyhaiphong
Support the channel in other ways:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...
Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
Follow me on Telegram and find all of my work here: https://linktr.ee/haiphongpress
THEME SONG CREDIT:
Track: Flexy — Land of Fire [Audio Library Release]
Music provided by Audio Library Plus
Watch: Flexy — Land of Fire |
• Flexy — Land of Fire | Free Backgroun...
Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/flexy
#russia #ukraine #putin #israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.